SQ set up command post in Brossard after fatal shooting linked to organized crime
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has set up a command post in the Quartier Dix30 in Brossard to invite anyone who may have information about a fatal shooting to come forward.
A man opened fire in a restaurant on Leduc Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. on May 10 in front of several clients, hitting a 25-year-old man, who died of his injuries the following night in hospital.
READ MORE: Fatal shooting in Brossard linked to organized crime — SQ
The suspect reportedly fled on foot to Highway 10 and has not been located. A firearm that police say is possibly the murder weapon was found at another nearby restaurant.
WATCH: How police are cracking down on organized crime in Quebec
Shortly after, a white 2008 Ford Focus was located on Chemin des Prairies. It was seen near the restaurant on Leduc Boulevard shortly before the shooting took place.
READ MORE: Man shot, killed in Brossard Dix30 restaurant
The SQ said it believes the killing was likely linked to organized crime.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.