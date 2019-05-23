Crime
May 23, 2019 10:53 am

SQ set up command post in Brossard after fatal shooting linked to organized crime

By The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police are requesting the public's help to gather information about a shooting that took place in a restaurant on Leduc Boulevard on May 10.

Mario Beauregard / CP images
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has set up a command post in the Quartier Dix30 in Brossard to invite anyone who may have information about a fatal shooting to come forward.

A man opened fire in a restaurant on Leduc Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. on May 10 in front of several clients, hitting a 25-year-old man, who died of his injuries the following night in hospital.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot to Highway 10 and has not been located. A firearm that police say is possibly the murder weapon was found at another nearby restaurant.

Shortly after, a white 2008 Ford Focus was located on Chemin des Prairies. It was seen near the restaurant on Leduc Boulevard shortly before the shooting took place.

The SQ said it believes the killing was likely linked to organized crime.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

