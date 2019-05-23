SQ set up command post in Brossard after fatal shooting linked to organized crime

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has set up a command post in the Quartier Dix30 in Brossard to invite anyone who may have information about a fatal shooting to come forward.

A man opened fire in a restaurant on Leduc Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. on May 10 in front of several clients, hitting a 25-year-old man, who died of his injuries the following night in hospital.

READ MORE: Fatal shooting in Brossard linked to organized crime — SQ

The suspect reportedly fled on foot to Highway 10 and has not been located. A firearm that police say is possibly the murder weapon was found at another nearby restaurant.

WATCH: How police are cracking down on organized crime in Quebec

Shortly after, a white 2008 Ford Focus was located on Chemin des Prairies. It was seen near the restaurant on Leduc Boulevard shortly before the shooting took place.

READ MORE: Man shot, killed in Brossard Dix30 restaurant

The SQ said it believes the killing was likely linked to organized crime.