Man shot, killed in Brossard’s Dix30 restaurant

Longueuil police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed inside a restaurant at Quartier Dix30 in Brossard on Friday night.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect shot the man in the head then fled on foot towards Highway 10.

The suspect remains at large.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating suspected arson at Plateau-Mont-Royal bar

The victim was rushed to hospital where his death was confirmed.

A five-minute drive away from the scene, on Chemin-des-Prairies, police found a gun and a car on fire.

Police believe the car and gun could be linked to the murder.

READ MORE: Salvatore Scoppa, man linked to mafia, gunned down at Sheraton hotel in Laval

For the moment, police say they don’t have a precise motive but are investigating several hypotheses.

They are asking witnesses who have any details of the suspect to come forward and call 911. Their call can be treated in confidentiality.