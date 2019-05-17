Fatal shooting in Brossard linked to organized crime: SQ

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say they have reason to believe a fatal shooting in Brossard on Montreal’s South Shore last week is linked to organized crime.

Police said on Friday that new elements have come to light in the investigation.

A 25-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. last Friday inside a restaurant at Quartier Dix30, a busy shopping district in Brossard. He was transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the victim was not known to investigators.

The suspect fled on foot towards Highway 10. No arrests have been made.

The investigation, which is ongoing, has been transferred to the SQ. Investigators say they are working closely with Longueuil police.

— With files from the Canadian Press