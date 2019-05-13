Laval police cracking down on organized crime after fatal shooting

Laval police is cracking down on organized crime following the fatal shooting of a man with known ties to the mafia on May 4 at the Sheraton Hotel.

As part of Project Repercussion, officials say they will be increasing the force’s presence in Laval, in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“We will not hesitate to double our efforts to maintain, at all costs, the safety of citizens,” said Laval police director Pierre Brochet.

“An individual firing several times inside the hotel without worrying about the repercussions is unacceptable.”

Laval police arrived at the hotel at 10 p.m. on May 4, where Salvatore Scoppa was shot at least once. The 49-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“He was well connected and some people believe he might have been involved in drug trafficking,” said retired SQ officer John Galianos.

He was the younger brother of Andrea Scoppa, an alleged mafia leader.

“People have been trying to kill him for a while. The police warned him a few times,” Galianos said.

The force notes that “during this violent event, several shots were fired as hundreds of people were present, including children. Many people thought they were in the presence of an active shooter and were greatly affected by this event.”

As part of operations, officers from various divisions will be visiting bars, restaurants and institutions frequented by people known to be associated with organized crime.

Laval police insist any discovery of illegal activities or possessions will lead to further investigation.

