Salvatore Scoppa, man linked to mafia, gunned down at Sheraton hotel in Laval

A man with known ties to the mafia was gunned down at the Sheraton Hotel in Laval Saturday.

Laval Police were called at around 10 p.m. to the hotel where Salvatore Scoppa was shot at least once. The 49-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sûreté du Québec’s homicide squad is on site investigating. Provincial police have set up a command post to meet with witnesses.

According to retired SQ officer John Galianos, Scoppa had trouble with the law all of his life. “He was well connected and some people believe he might have been involved in drug trafficking,” Galianos said.

Scoppa was the younger brother of Andrea Scoppa, an alleged mafia leader.

“People have been trying to kill him for a while, the police warned him a few times,” Galianos said.

Scoppa was also the victim of an attempted murder in 2017 in a restaurant in Terrebonne for which Frédérick Silva, 38, was arrested in February. Silva was on Quebec’s most wanted list.

The Sûreté du Québec is asking people with any information related to the event to contact their criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.