Water main break floods streets in Brossard

A water main break Thursday afternoon has caused significant flooding on the corner of Rome and Taschereau boulevards in Brossard, on Montreal’s south shore.

Several home basements and garages have been flooded due to the quick overflow of water.

Longueuil firefighters waded in water almost up to their knees to rescue a small dog from one of the houses.

Drivers coming from Highway 30 are being detoured away from the usually busy intersection.

City officials said the leak has been located and the water is now being pumped.

A team from the city says they believe the break could have been caused by a valve chamber.

Workers are onsite to determine what happened and fix the leak.

There is no boil water advisory for the area.