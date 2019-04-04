Traffic
April 4, 2019 3:14 pm
Updated: April 4, 2019 3:43 pm

Water main break floods streets in Brossard

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Longueuil firefighters rescue a small dog after a water main break in Brossard.

A A

A water main break Thursday afternoon has caused significant flooding on the corner of Rome and Taschereau boulevards in Brossard, on Montreal’s south shore.

READ MORE: Longueuil police remove 24 dogs from Brossard residence after finding man in distress

Several home basements and garages have been flooded due to the quick overflow of water.

Longueuil firefighters waded in water almost up to their knees to rescue a small dog from one of the houses.

Longueuil firefighters managed to rescue a small dog after a water main break in Brossard.

Sidney Dagenais

Story continues below

Drivers coming from Highway 30 are being detoured away from the usually busy intersection.

City officials said the leak has been located and the water is now being pumped.

READ MORE: Quebec’s 13th pot store opens its doors in Brossard

A team from the city says they believe the break could have been caused by a valve chamber.

Workers are onsite to determine what happened and fix the leak.

READ MORE: Longueuil police reaching out to the community, hoping to improve relationships

There is no boil water advisory for the area.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brossard
Brossard water main break
Highway 30
South Shore
south shore water main break
Water Main Break

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.