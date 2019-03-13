Quebec’s 13th pot store opens its doors in Brossard

A new cannabis store in Brossard on Montreal’s South Shore is the 13th outlet to open in the province since marijuana became legal in Canada last fall.

The new Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) retail store is located at 9575 Ignace St., Local A.

The hope is that the new South Shore location will ease pressure on SQDC’s downtown Montreal store after the Crown corporation slashed its retail store operating hours last fall due to supply shortages.

“These new outlets will be a step closer to ensuring the presence of the SQDC throughout Quebec to lure black-market cannabis users to the legal market,” said the SQDC.

The Crown corporation is expected to open three other stores later this year, including one on Queen Mary Road in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough as well as locations in the Laurentians and the Montérégie.

New stores planned for Granby and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts are also expected to open by the end of the spring.

The stores will be open from Wednesday until Sunday.