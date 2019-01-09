Longueuil police remove 24 dogs from Brossard residence after finding man in distress

A man is in hospital and a total of 24 dogs have been removed from a property in Brossard after Longueuil police responded to a 911 call early Wednesday morning.

Police say a 35-year-old man contacted them about possible intruders at his residence on Lapinière Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police officers did not find any suspects but instead found the man in psychological distress and living in unsanitary conditions. He was taken to hospital in the Montérégie.

The dogs, which were found on the property, were removed by Quebec’s agriculture ministry. They are currently in the care of the SPCA in Roussillon.

Police say the man is not currently facing any charges.

Police are also asking people who know someone in distress or suffering from mental health issues to contact authorities so they can provide assistance.

