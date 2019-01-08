Crime
January 8, 2019 3:20 pm

Owner of dog that killed Christiane Vadnais arrested in alleged road rage incident

By The Canadian Press

Montreal police have arrested the owner of the dog that killed Christiane Vadnais in an alleged road rage incident.

The owner of a dog that fatally mauled a woman in Montreal’s east end two years ago was arrested last week after he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident in the city’s Longue-Pointe district.

Montreal police say officers intervened in the alleged incident, which took place at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Dickson streets, after receiving a complaint involving road rage behaviour from a man.

The complaint led police officers to the home of Franklin Junior Frontal, who was arrested on Jan. 3 and appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Jan. 4.

In June 2016, Frontal’s dog Lucifer made its way into the backyard of Vadnais’ home in Pointe-aux-Trembles before attacking her.

Vadnais, 55, did not survive the attack, and her death sparked a provincewide debate on breed-specific legislation.

The coroner who investigated her death found that Vadnais had a number of lacerations on her body, some of which were gaping and deep, and matched those of a dog bite.

Frontal was not charged in connection with Vadnais’ death.

—With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press

