Owner of dog that killed Christiane Vadnais arrested in alleged road rage incident

The owner of a dog that fatally mauled a woman in Montreal’s east end two years ago was arrested last week after he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident in the city’s Longue-Pointe district.

Montreal police say officers intervened in the alleged incident, which took place at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Dickson streets, after receiving a complaint involving road rage behaviour from a man.

The complaint led police officers to the home of Franklin Junior Frontal, who was arrested on Jan. 3 and appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Jan. 4.

In June 2016, Frontal’s dog Lucifer made its way into the backyard of Vadnais’ home in Pointe-aux-Trembles before attacking her.

Vadnais, 55, did not survive the attack, and her death sparked a provincewide debate on breed-specific legislation.

The coroner who investigated her death found that Vadnais had a number of lacerations on her body, some of which were gaping and deep, and matched those of a dog bite.

Frontal was not charged in connection with Vadnais’ death.

