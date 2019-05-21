District of North Vancouver senior ordered to vacate home blocking $200M highway upgrade

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered a 64-year-old to vacate her North Vancouver home by 1 p.m. on May 31.

Juanna Hanlon’s house is being expropriated for the $198-million Lower Lynn Interchange Project. In November she was told she had four months to vacate. But that date came and went, with Hanlon hoping the courts would grant her more time to move.

READ MORE: North Van senior taken to court as district says she’s holding up freeway project

“It’s hard to move and to prepare papers, especially when you don’t know what’s expected of you in the court or which forms to use,” she told Global News last week.

“It’s pretty complicated for the layperson.”

The District of North Vancouver won its injunction against Hanlon, with the court requesting the district provide her with $1,400 for one week’s accommodation.

READ MORE: Major highway improvements expected to ease North Vancouver bridge congestion

According to court documents, Hanlon was expected to vacate the property by March 31, and crews need to demolish the home in order to move forward.

“The district paid the property owner a sum in excess of the appraised market value of the property, including amounts for the property owner’s legal, moving and other costs,” the district said in a statement last week.

— With files from Simon Little

WATCH: (April 26) Abbotsford mayor calls to widen Highway 1 beyond Langley