May 22, 2019 12:35 pm

One dead in highway collision between pickup, garbage truck

By Online Journalist  Global News

A 19-year-old man from the RM of Springfield is dead after a two-vehicle highway collision near Anola Tuesday afternoon.

Oakbank RCMP said the crash took place on Hwy. 12 when a pickup truck rear-ended a garbage truck, which was stopped on the highway to collect garbage.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the garbage truck – a 70-year-old driver and 24-year-old passenger, both from Winnipeg – weren’t injured in the collision.

RCMP continues to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

