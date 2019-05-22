One dead in highway collision between pickup, garbage truck
A 19-year-old man from the RM of Springfield is dead after a two-vehicle highway collision near Anola Tuesday afternoon.
Oakbank RCMP said the crash took place on Hwy. 12 when a pickup truck rear-ended a garbage truck, which was stopped on the highway to collect garbage.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: Police investigating fatal crash in St. Vital
The occupants of the garbage truck – a 70-year-old driver and 24-year-old passenger, both from Winnipeg – weren’t injured in the collision.
RCMP continues to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
WATCH: The life-altering effects of a fatal collision
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.