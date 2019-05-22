One dead in highway collision between pickup, garbage truck

A 19-year-old man from the RM of Springfield is dead after a two-vehicle highway collision near Anola Tuesday afternoon.

Oakbank RCMP said the crash took place on Hwy. 12 when a pickup truck rear-ended a garbage truck, which was stopped on the highway to collect garbage.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the garbage truck – a 70-year-old driver and 24-year-old passenger, both from Winnipeg – weren’t injured in the collision.

RCMP continues to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

On May 21 a pickup truck going north on #MBHwy12, near Anola, rear-ended a garbage truck which was stopped to collect garbage. 19yo male driver & lone occupant of the pickup was pronounced deceased on scene. The other driver and passenger were not injured. #rcmpmb investigating. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 22, 2019

