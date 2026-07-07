Ontario police cadet dies, another injured in collision en route to training

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One trainee police officer has died in a traffic accident on their way to the Ontario Police College, while another is in life-threatening condition.

Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that two cadets with his force had been involved in the crash on their way to training.

The crash was reported just before noon near Aylmer in southwestern Ontario.

“It is with deep sadness that I share that one constable in training has lost their life, while the other remains in life-threatening condition,” Moreira said in his statement.

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“During this difficult time, our focus is on supporting the families of our constables in training, as well as their classmates, instructors, friends, and members of our Service who are grieving this tragic loss.”

A spokesperson for Elgin County OPP said officers responded to a serious collision around 11:30 a.m., but redirected all questions to the force’s main communications centre.

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OPP’s media team said questions should go to the Ontario Police College, which did not respond ahead of publication.

“We ask that the public respect the privacy of the families and all those affected as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy, and as notifications continue,” Moreira said.

“The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police, and we will not be providing any further details at this time.”