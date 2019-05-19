St Vital fatal collision
May 19, 2019 11:02 am

Police investigating fatal crash in St. Vital

By Global News

Police are investigating another fatal motor vehicle crash in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police were called to the 100 block of John Forsyth Road near Paddington Road in South St. Vital Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a tree and flipped on its side.

A man believed to be driving the vehicle was pinned under the truck and later died, while a female passenger was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The latest incident comes as at least two councillors call for lowering the speed limit in residential areas.

