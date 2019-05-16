Councillor suggests exploring reduced speed limits on Winnipeg residential streets

The spate of recent pedestrian deaths on the streets of Winnipeg has one councillor calling for speed limit changes on residential roads.

Just five months in to the year, eight pedestrians have already been killed on Winnipeg streets.

“I think what we need to look at primarily, is the safety of our kids and pedestrians on our roadways,” said St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers at Winnipeg City Council’s meeting Thursday.

However, Chambers stopped short of suggesting a speed limit number.

The debate at council came after two major Canadian cities explore lowering residential speed limits.

Edmonton’s city council recently moved a motion that would see 50 kph speed limits reduced in residential areas, and Vancouver’s city council has unanimously voted to test out lowering speed limits on residential streets from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.

Winnipeg should be the next city to try to reduce speed limits, said Chambers.

“Maybe it should be something we do as a pilot and roll it out in one area and see how efficient it is.”

However, the city’s public works committee chair, St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard, said Winnipeg should be looked at differently.

“Winnipeg is different in terms of road structure, we don’t have a lot of over and underpasses,” he said. “It’s important to take that into consideration before making any decisions.”

Both Allard and Chambers said addition consultation is needed before any residential speed limits will be lowered.

“I think it’s premature to just come up with a number. I think we can acknowledge the slower the speed, the lower the risk,” said Allard.

“To just move towards reducing the speed limits to 40 or 30 without public consultation or proper studies, I think might be a little irresponsible on the part of the city,” Chambers concluded.

Twelve people are killed and more than 130 are injured yearly on Manitoba roads, according to Manitoba Public Insurance.

The most recent pedestrian deaths happened overnight on Tuesday on Panet Road.

