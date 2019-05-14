Serious collision causes road closures near East Elmwood Tuesday morning
Winnipeg police are on scene in the East Elmwood area early Tuesday morning.
Police say a serious motor vehicle collision is under investigation.
West bound Nairn Ave. and Panet Rd. is closed to traffic in both directions.
Police say commuters should plan to take an alternative route.
Officers will remain on scene throughout the morning, but won’t give any further details.
Global News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
