Winnipeg ICE announce development camp dates

The Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg ICE will be holding a development camp May 31-June 2 at the RINK Training Centre, just off McGillivray Boulevard.

The camp will actually begin on the Friday night with medicals, and on-and-off ice testing. That will be followed by two days of on-ice sessions on the Saturday and Sunday,

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice kick off 2019 WHL Bantam Draft with a bang

A number of ICE top prospects will be part of that camp, including Manitobans Carson Lambos and Conor Geekie, second overall picks in the 2018 and 2019 WHL bantam drafts respectively. Also in attendance will be the MJHL’s 2018-19 rookie of the year, defenceman Owen Murray who had 9-32-41 in 55 games with the Turnbull Cup Champion Portage Terriers.

Not on the camp roster is Matthew Savoie, who the ICE took first overall in the 2019 draft. The highly rated 15-year-old forward from St. Albert has committed to the University of Denver, but has said that nothing is etched in stone at this point.

READ MORE: University of Manitoba arena to undergo $1.2 million in improvements

One familiar face who will be taking part as a guest coach is Winnipegger and ICE alumnus Nigel Dawes. The former NY Ranger, Phoenix Coyote, Calgary Flame, Atlanta Thrasher, and Montreal Canadien played four seasons with the ICE and was part of the 2002 Memorial Cup Championship team. The 34-year-old forward still holds franchise records for career goals (159), power play goals (60) and game winning goals (29).

The Winnipeg ICE full on ice schedule (subject to change) is listed below. The following ice times are free and open to the public:

Saturday, June 1

On ice session – 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

On ice skills session (Forwards) – 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

On ice skills session (Defencemen/ Goalies) – 5:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

On ice session – 10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

On ice 3-on-3 tournament – 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.