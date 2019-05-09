University of Manitoba arena to undergo $1.2 million in improvements

The WHL’s Winnipeg Ice are beginning to transform the University of Manitoba’s Wayne Fleming Arena.

The $1.2 million worth of upgrades are being poured into the 38-year-old facility in anticipation of Winnipeg’s inaugural WHL season.

“The renovated facility will allow the Winnipeg Ice to engage fans in an electric experience in an intimate and fun environment,” said the Ice’s President and General Manager, Matt Cockell.

Seating capacity at the arena will be enhanced from 1,000 to 1,400 in time for September’s season opener.

The next arena in terms of lowest seating capacity in the league, is Prince Albert’s Art Hauser Centre at 2,800.

“You’ll see some new balcony seats along the back wall, new glass, new safety netting, the look around the dashboard system will look completely different,” said the U of M’s Director of Facilities, Simon Wang.

All of the upgrades will get underway by the end of May, and are expected to be completed by September.

Details on ticket pricing

Fans who made Winnipeg Ice season ticket deposits will have the opportunity to select their seats beginning Friday.

Two hundred additional season tickets will be made available next Friday.

Season tickets for all 34 home games start at $549.

The WHL schedule is expected to be released in late June.