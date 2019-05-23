Crime
May 23, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated: May 23, 2019 12:25 pm

Military member on HMCS Halifax charged with sexual assault

HMCS St. John's, one of Canada's Halifax-class frigates, heads through the fog as it returns to port in Halifax on Monday, July 23, 2018.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
A Halifax lieutenant with the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred last fall.

In a news release Thursday, the Department of National Defence (DND) said police began their investigation in late October 2018, after a third party reported that a member had been assaulted while the ship was docked in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Investigators met the ship’s authorities and victim at HMCS Halifax’s next docking in Belgium in early November, according to DND.

The department says the member was allegedly assaulted while deployed at sea on board HMCS Halifax.

Lt. Craig Brown, a Regular Force member with HMCS Halifax, is facing one count of sexual assault.

