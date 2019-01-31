Sexual assault charge laid against Canadian Armed Forces member

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred over the summer.

In a news release Thursday, the Department of National Defence (DND) said the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) received a complaint on Aug. 16 by a third party regarding a possible sexual assault that morning at Camp Aldershot in Nova Scotia.

“The investigation was initiated upon reception of complaint and the victim interviewed on same day,” the release reads.

As a result of the investigation, Cpl. Daniel Gillis, a member of the Regular Force with 2 Royal Canadian Regiment, N.B., has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

DND says Gillis was a reservist with The Nova Scotia Highlanders, N.S., on full-time employment when the alleged incident occurred.

Gillis is scheduled to appear in Kentville court on March 12.