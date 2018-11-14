Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian Armed Forces member in Halifax

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces [CAF] is facing charges in connection with multiple sexual assault-related offences that allegedly occurred last year.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the Department of National Defence [DND] said the incidents involve other members of the CAF while deployed at sea onboard the HMCS Charlottetown.

WATCH: HMCS Charlottetown pulls into port after six-month overseas deployment

DND says a police investigation began on Dec. 8, 2017, when a third party reported that a member had been “inappropriately touched” while the ship was near Split, Croatia, and again while ashore in Athens, Greece.

“In the course of this investigation, the [Canadian Armed Forces National Investigation Service] determined there was a second victim from similar circumstances near Souda Bay, Greece,” the DND release reads.

DND says the alleged incidents occurred during the fall and winter of 2017.

As a result, Navy Sub-Lt. Aidan Louise Brownlee has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of assault and three counts of behaving in a disgraceful manner.

“The Canadian Forces Military Police seek to investigate and where appropriate lay charges based on factual evidence regardless of location in Canada or abroad,” said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commanding officer of CAFNIS, in a statement.

“All members of the Canadian Armed Forces should expect to serve in a respectful and professional environment safe from harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

READ MORE: HMCS Charlottetown pulls into port after six-month overseas deployment

Navy Sub-Lt. Brownlee is a regular force member of HMCS Toronto, whose homeport is Halifax, according to DND.

A court date and location for Navy Sub-Lt. Brownlee has yet to be determined.