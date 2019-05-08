Military member charged with sexual assault in Greenwood, N.S.

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with sexual assault, with the incident allegedly involving another military member.

The charge has been laid against Pte. Brandon Spencer, who is awaiting basic training at Camp Aldershot in Kentville, N.S.

READ MORE: Pilot project aims to change how sexual assault cases are reviewed in Regina

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged Spencer in response to an incident that was reported to the military police at CFB Greenwood.

The matter is now proceeding through the civilian justice system.

The accused’s first appearance is to be at the local courthouse in Kentville, N.S., and has been scheduled for June 18, 2019.