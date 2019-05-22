Coquitlam RCMP seeking key witness to crash that killed 13-year-old girl

Coquitlam RCMP are looking to speak with a key witness to a crash that killed a 13-year-old girl earlier this spring.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. on March 25 at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.

A grey Dodge Charger and a black BMW collided, sending the BMW spinning onto a raised traffic island where a group of children were standing. The girl was killed, and a six-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Now, police have identified a witness who was at the scene who may have crucial information.

Mounties say the witness was driving a white SUV westbound on Riverview Crescent and was stopped at the intersection of Mariner Way at the time of the crash.

“It’s important that we speak to absolutely everyone who was at the scene,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

“This witness may not think he saw anything important, but we will leave no stone unturned to determine what caused the collision that took the life of a young girl.”

The witness is described as an Asian man with a slim build and glasses. He was clean-shaven with short, black hair and was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Police said he was driving a 2016-18 white Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Mounties emphasized that the man is not suspected of any crime.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.