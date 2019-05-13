Coquitlam RCMP closing intersection to re-enact crash that killed 13 year-old girl
Almost two months after a 13-year-old girl died in a car crash in Coquitlam, police will be closing the intersection to re-enact the tragic accident.
Police say the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent will be closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday for about an hour.
The closure is to re-enact a car crash that happened March 25.
Just before 3 p.m., a grey Dodge Charger travelling southbound on Mariner Way and a black BMW heading northbound collided.
READ MORE: 13-year-old girl killed, 6-year-old boy hurt in Coquitlam crash that sent car into median where 5 kids were standing
The impact of the collision caused the BMW to spin into a raised traffic island where five children were standing.
Two of them, a 13-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say soon after arriving to hospital, the 13-year-old girl died.
Police say no charges will be considered until they have finished their investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.