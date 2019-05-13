Crash
Coquitlam RCMP closing intersection to re-enact crash that killed 13 year-old girl

By Reporter  CKNW

The accident happened in March and took the life of a 13 year old girl, who was standing on a raised traffic island when a car spun into her

Almost two months after a 13-year-old girl died in a car crash in Coquitlam, police will be closing the intersection to re-enact the tragic accident.

Police say the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent will be closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday for about an hour.

The closure is to re-enact a car crash that happened March 25.

Just before 3 p.m., a grey Dodge Charger travelling southbound on Mariner Way and a black BMW heading northbound collided.

READ MORE: 13-year-old girl killed, 6-year-old boy hurt in Coquitlam crash that sent car into median where 5 kids were standing

The impact of the collision caused the BMW to spin into a raised traffic island where five children were standing.

Two of them, a 13-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say soon after arriving to hospital, the 13-year-old girl died.

Police say no charges will be considered until they have finished their investigation.

