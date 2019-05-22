Changes coming to Habs puck drop time next season

If you’re a hockey fan but can’t stay up too late for games, you’ll be happy about this.

The Montreal Canadiens have standardized their game schedules. All weekday games will now start half an hour earlier to line up with Saturday games.

The 7 p.m. puck drop will start in the 2019-2020 season, including all preseason games.

The change comes after a recent study done with Habs season-ticket holders.

Executive vice-president, commercial and corporate affairs France Margaret Belanger says the study confirmed it will be advantageous to move up the start time.

An earlier start will not only allow fans to get home earlier but it will also “benefit the general public who wish to catch games on television or on the radio with their families.”

The game schedule for the 2019-2020 season has yet to be released.