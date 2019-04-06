Sports
April 6, 2019 11:04 pm

Canadiens’ Ryan Poehling scores hat trick and shootout winner in NHL debut

By Kelsey Patterson The Canadian Press

WATCH: Canadiens' Ryan Poehling scores hat trick to sweet sound of Bob Cole

A A

Ryan Poehling notched a hat trick and then added the shootout winner in his NHL debut as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in the season finale for both teams on Saturday.

Jordan Weal and Andrew Shaw also scored for the Canadiens (44-30-8), who were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday night.

READ MORE: Canadiens eliminated from playoff race


Story continues below

Goalie Charlie Lindgren, in his first game of the season, stopped 44-of-49 shots. Lindgren filled in for Carey Price, who had started the previous 13 games.

Price ended the season with a 35-24-6 record and a .918 save percentage.

Zach Hyman, Jake Gardiner, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Maple Leafs (46-28-8), who will face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs. Frederik Andersen also stopped 44-of-49 shots.

READ MORE: Call of the Wilde: State of the union

Poehling scored the shootout winner on Montreal’s fourth shot after John Tavares failed to win it for Toronto. The American-born Poehling, Montreal’s first pick (25th overall) in the 2017 draft, recently completed his third NCAA season at St. Cloud State.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadiens
HABS
Hockey
Leafs
Montreal
Montreal Canadiens
National
Ryan Poehling
Sports
Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.