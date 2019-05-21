Ontario government cuts $24 million in funding to two artificial intelligence research institutes

TORONTO – Ontario has cut funding for artificial intelligence research, eliminating $24 million to two institutes.

The Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence received $20 million last year and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research received $4 million, but this year’s government financial figures show that funding is gone.

The Progressive Conservative government is trying to eliminate an $11.7 billion deficit, and a spokeswoman for the economic development minister says Ontario needs to get its fiscal house in order after the previous Liberal government’s spending.

READ MORE: Municipalities grapple with hundreds of millions in Ontario government funding cuts

Sarah Letersky says the government has a great working relationship with both institutes and looks forward to continuing to make Ontario a top destination for AI commercialization.

When the Vector Institute was launched in 2017, the Liberal government at the time said the province’s investment would help encourage research and development and create jobs.

Premier Doug Ford is set to speak this afternoon to the Collision technology conference in Toronto.