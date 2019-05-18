Woman airlifted to trauma centre after 2-vehicle crash in Clarington

Durham Regional Police say a woman had to be airlifted to a trauma centre after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Clarington Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Regional Road 57 and Regional Road 20 around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two vehicles, a BMW sedan and a Honda sedan, that had been involved in a crash.

In a news release Saturday, police said the driver of the Honda, a 55-year-old woman from Port Perry, was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre from the scene. She remains there in serious but stable condition.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy also from Port Perry, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was released not long after.

The driver and two passengers in the BMW were not seriously injured and did not have to be transported to hospital.

Investigators said that witnesses indicated the crash happened when the BMW, which was travelling eastbound, collided with the driver’s side of the Honda, which was in the process of making a turn. The exact cause of the crash, however, has not yet been determined.

Roads were closed in the area as police investigated.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 7885 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.