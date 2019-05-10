Teen dead, 2 boys injured after car slams into pole in Scarborough

A teenager is dead and two other teenagers are injured after a crash in Scarborough just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Toronto police said one of the boys, who was the passenger in the vehicle, is in life-threatening condition. The third boy, who was in the back seat, has serious injuries after the car they were in slammed into a light pole near Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue.

Police said the driver suffered critical injuries and died in hospital.

The pole that was struck ended up toppling onto the white Mercedes and emergency services had to cut out parts of the car to get the boys out.

Investigators said speed and weather were likely factors in this crash.

Brimley Road is closed from McNicoll Avenue to Wenlock Gate for the collision reconstruction investigation.

This vehicle is destroyed. 3 teens were inside when it crashed – wrapping around a pole. 1 boy is dead, another is fighting for their life. 1 has serious injuries. Both speed and weather conditions could have played a factor. pic.twitter.com/glYRsPdsvO — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) May 10, 2019