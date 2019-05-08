Driver critically injured after crashing into multiple parked cars in The Beaches: Toronto police

Toronto police say a driver is in life-threatening condition after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in The Beaches area.

Officers responded at 2:11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Woodbine Avenue.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, alongside a 20-year-old woman in the passenger seat, was heading eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard East, approaching Woodbine Avenue when he miscalculated the curve in the road, police said.

Investigators said the driver lost control and struck a parked, unoccupied Honda in the northbound curb lane on Woodbine Avenue.

As the car continued, the driver then mounted the east curb, hitting a planter box and hydro pole along the way.

Officers said as a result of the crash with the Honda vehicle, that car then pushed onto two other unoccupied vehicles parked alongside each other.

Police said the driver suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment, while the passenger only suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also treated in hospital.

Anyone with further information or have security footage are asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.