1 injured after car crashes into home in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a car crashed into a house near The Beach area Sunday morning leaving one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the call around 7:20 a.m. at a house near Lake Shore Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue.

Investigators said the driver initially suffered serious injuries from the crash, but has since been downgraded. They said occupants of the home had been uninjured in the incident.

Damage was caused to the front of the house, police said, and a gas line ruptured during the incident but has since been capped.

It’s unknown what caused the crash, but investigators said weather may have been a factor.