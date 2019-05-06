Male victim fatally stabbed in Toronto’s east end, 2 people arrested

Toronto police say two people are in custody after a male victim was fatally stabbed in the city’s east end Monday afternoon

Police said emergency crews were called to the Livingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area, near Kingston Road, before 12:20 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics took the patient to a trauma centre in critical condition. Police said the victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers said two people were arrested and a weapon was seized. It’s not known what, if any charges, the people are facing.

The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

The victim’s death marks Toronto’s 24th homicide of the year.