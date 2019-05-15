Woman airlifted to Toronto hospital after car slams into Canadian Tire garden centre in Cobourg
A woman was airlifted to a Toronto-trauma centre after a vehicle slammed into a garden centre outside a Canadian Tire business in Cobourg on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., police responded to a call about a crash at the Canadian Tire on Elgin Street West. Upon arrival, police discovered that a pedestrian had been struck after a vehicle crashed into the garden centre setup in the store’s parking lot.
The pedestrian was first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with serious injuries, police said. She was later transported by air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
There’s no word on the condition of the driver, however, police said
Today’s Northumberland says witnesses reported the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed on nearby Rogers Road and first collided with a vehicle before striking the curbs at the entrance. The vehicle continued into the parking lot and struck the garden centre and smashed through a fence.
Several witnesses said they had to jump out of the way of the vehicle.
The OPP are assisting Cobourg police to determine the cause of the crash.
Police are appealing for information regarding the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.
