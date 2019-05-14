Brampton mother, son stable after being struck by SUV driven by father: police
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the driver was eventually not charged with impaired driving. Peel Regional Police originally said the accused was being charged with impaired driving.
Peel Regional Police say a mother and her seven-year-old son are stable after the boy’s father struck them with an SUV in Brampton.
Police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Conductor Lane and Portsdown Road.
Officers arrived on scene and located a woman and child suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Peel Paramedics transported both to a trauma centre.
Just after 3:30 p.m., investigators said both mother and son are in stable condition.
Police said a man was driving an SUV and struck the victims in a driveway. Police later identified him as the husband and father of the victims. He was arrested on scene.
Officers originally said the father was being charged with impaired driving.
Police said it appeared the man was in the driver’s seat with the door open when the vehicle started to back up and struck both the mother and son before crashing into the home.
Jonathan Leon, 41, was charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
