Driver found after fail-to-remain crash in Brampton: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say the driver in a fail-to-remain collision has been located after an early morning crash in Brampton.

Officers received the call at 1:48 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision in the area of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

READ MORE: ‘I barely survived’: 21-year-old victim of Brampton hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

Investigators said one vehicle left the scene, while the driver who remained on scene suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Shortly after, police found the driver of the vehicle suspected to have fled. The suspect vehicle was also located.

There are currently no charges laid yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

#PRP investigating a Fail to Remain vehicle collision at Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Blvd, Brampton. First Responders on scene. Westbound Steeles Avenue blocked at this time. Call initiated at 1:49am PR190161599 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 4, 2019

*UPDATE* Adult male driver at hospital has non-life threatening injuries. Other vehicle did not remain on scene. MCB is onscene and is investigating this collision. The entire intersection of Steeles/Winston Churchill remains closed but may reopen by 9am. Please use other routes. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 4, 2019