Driver found after fail-to-remain crash in Brampton: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say the driver in a fail-to-remain collision has been located after an early morning crash in Brampton.
Officers received the call at 1:48 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision in the area of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard.
READ MORE: ‘I barely survived’: 21-year-old victim of Brampton hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
Investigators said one vehicle left the scene, while the driver who remained on scene suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.
Shortly after, police found the driver of the vehicle suspected to have fled. The suspect vehicle was also located.
There are currently no charges laid yet, and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.