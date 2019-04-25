‘I barely survived’: 21-year-old victim of Brampton hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

A victim with life-altering injuries after a hit-and-run in March was wheeled into a police press conference in a hospital bed and pleaded for the driver who struck him to come forward.

Peel Regional Police held the update Thursday morning with 21-year-old Navindra Sookramsingh and also asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

“I wanted to be here because I wanted to ask the driver to have mercy. I am 21 years old… and I wanted the best life I could have but now I can’t walk. I barely survived. I can barely move my hands,” said Sookramsingh in tears.

On March 17 at 4:30 a.m., Sookramsingh was walking home when he collapsed in the southbound curb lane in the Clark Boulevard and West Drive intersection in Brampton. A witness swerved to avoid Sookramsingh, made a U-turn and returned to the side of the roadway and encouraged him to get up and off the road.

Sookramsingh was in the process of standing up when another driver struck him. Police at the time said he was thrown 20 metres. The driver of that vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The vehicle of interest is described as a light-cream coloured 2003-2007 Toyota Corolla. Police said there would be minor damage to the front right corner of the bumper. Investigators said they have no information or leads on the possibly driver involved and are appealing to the public for their help.

The witness who saw it all unfold was unable to help or see the driver due to a physical limitation, he had a partially amputated foot. He was not able to get out and pull Sookramsingh off the road. Police said the witness remained at the scene for several hours assisting officers.

Sookramsingh remains in hospital undergoing rehabilitation from sustaining serious life-altering injuries such as shattered hips, pelvis, ribs and vertebrae in his neck and multiple internal injuries.

“He will undergo a long road to recovery,” said Staff Sgt. Gary Carty.

Sookramsingh described his injuries in more detail during the press conference. He said his pelvis is broken into three pieces, his hip is shattered into more than 26 pieces, he has a hole in his lung, damaged nerves and no feeling in his feet.

“It hasn’t been easy since the accident to see my son go through this,” said Sookramsingh’s mother who was standing by her son’s side during the press conference. “I am angry… It hurts.”

Sookramsingh had been at a combined birthday party and St Patrick’s Day party where he had consumed a few drinks. He said he decided that night to leave his vehicle and walk home when he was hit.

He said he doesn’t remember anything from the night and his last memory is from a week prior to the incident.

Sookramsingh said his doctors warned him that recovery would take at least two years. They also told him that he might not be able to walk properly, if he is able to again at all.

“I’m not ready and I’m scared to even try to recover. Walking is now a goal that is far from being reached,” Sookramsingh said.

A GoFundMe has been set up. Since the press conference, the amount has almost doubled from $5,000 to over $10,000, with the ultimate goal of $25,000.

