Edmonton’s new police chief named president of Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police

A little more than three months after becoming the chief of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), Dale McFee has been named to another prestigious post in Alberta’s law enforcement community.

On Friday, the EPS announced McFee has been named the new president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP).

“I have pretty big shoes to fill coming into the role of president,” McFee said in a news release.

“I’m looking forward to working with other leaders in policing and our partners, on issues of safety and wellbeing for our communities.”

McFee was appointed to a two-year-term as president by the AACP at the not-for-profit’s spring meeting on Thursday. RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki was appointed as vice-president.

“On behalf of the AACP, I would like to thank former AACP president Mark Neufeld, now chief of [the] Calgary Police Service, for his commitment and leadership during his term,” McFee said.

According to the EPS, the AACP’s mandate is to “provide the law enforcement leadership of Alberta the opportunity [to] regularly meet in order to share criminal intelligence, emerging crime trends, and to discuss common public safety concerns and resolutions on any law enforcement-related matter impacting the citizens of Alberta.”