Edmonton’s new police chief Dale McFee to be sworn in Friday

A change of command will take place at city hall on Friday afternoon as Edmonton’s new police chief officially takes over the ranks.

Dale McFee will be sworn in as the city’s 23rd chief of police in a ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

McFee will take over the position from interim chief Kevin Brezinski, who has held the role since former chief Rod Knecht’s contract ended in October. Knecht served as Edmonton’s police chief for seven years.

McFee comes to Edmonton after holding the chief of police position in Prince Albert, Sask., where he garnered high praise for his community-based approach to policing. Before that, he was the president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. He also served as the deputy minister of Corrections and Policing in Saskatchewan since 2012.

McFee singed a five-year contract, which officially began Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony is open to the public and begins at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Mayor Don Iveson, Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley and members of the Edmonton Police Commission will be on hand for the event.

