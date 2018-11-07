Edmonton Police Commission reveals new chief

The Edmonton Police Commission has selected a new chief of police for the city.

Dale McFee has been named Edmonton’s 23rd chief of police.

McFee is the former chief of police in Prince Albert, Sask., and the former president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. He has also served as the deputy minister of Corrections and Policing in Saskatchewan since 2012.

“Incoming Chief Dale McFee really fits the city’s commitment to be service-focused, strategic, and innovative,” Edmonton Police Commission chair Tim O’Brien said. “He has experience serving in a variety of roles and is someone who earns trust and confidence, and is well-regarded by the community.”

The police commission said McFee emerged as the most qualified candidate after a five-month recruitment and interview process.

McFee replaces Rod Knecht who served as police chief since 2011. His tenure ended on Oct. 31 when his contract was not extended.

Deputy Chief Kevin Brezinski served has been serving as the interim chief since Nov. 1.