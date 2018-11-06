Edmonton Police Commission revealing new police chief

Edmonton has a new police chief.

The Edmonton Police Commission has scheduled a media availability for Wednesday morning during which the new head of Edmonton’s police force will be introduced.

The commission announced in early October that Deputy Chief Kevin Brezinski would serve as interim police chief starting Nov. 1.

Rod Knecht’s term came to an end on Oct. 31 after he served as chief for seven years. A decision was made in the spring to not extend his contract.

Knecht replaced Mike Boyd in June 2011, becoming Edmonton’s 22nd police chief.

After his contract was not renewed, Knecht said his relationship with the police commission was problematic.

“There’s, I would say, more than tension,” Knecht said. “I think sometimes the relationship was caustic and that was troublesome.”

He said his greatest joy from his seven-year term was the interaction he had with the community.

The new police chief will be revealed at 8 a.m. Wednesday.