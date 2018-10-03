Edmonton’s interim police chief announced

Deputy Chief Kevin Brezinski was announced Wednesday as Edmonton’s interim police chief.

Brezinski has been with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) since 1992 and is currently in charge of the Community Policing Bureau North.

“Deputy Chief Brezinkski is a proven leader and a long-serving member of the EPS,” said Tim O’Brien, chair of the Edmonton Police Commission, which announced the appointment.

“He has the full support and confidence of the commission to lead the service until a new chief assumes the role.”

Brezinski will officially assume his duties on Nov. 1.

READ MORE: Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht’s contract not being renewed: sources

Current Chief Rod Knecht’s term comes to an end on Oct. 31.

He’s been in the position for seven years.

READ MORE: Edmonton police chief says he’s on the verge of new contract

Knecht replaced Mike Boyd as police chief in June 2011. His current contract was extended in 2013.

When speaking with Global News in April, Knecht said even though he was anticipating a contract extension at that time, he was also wanting to move on with a succession plan.