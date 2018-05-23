Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht’s contract not being renewed: sources

He’s been on the job for nearly seven years but Global News has learned Rod Knecht’s term as chief of the Edmonton Police Services is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, sources told Global News Knecht was unable to secure a contract extension. His contract comes to an end on October 31.

Knecht’s current contract was extended in 2013.

Just last month, Knecht told Global News he was “anticipating something any day now” with regard to a contract extension.

“I was hoping it was going to be last month, that’s what I thought it was going to be, but it hasn’t come to fruition yet, so I’m being patient,” Knecht said on April 19.

Last year, Knecht led the Edmonton Police Service in its response to a U-Haul attack in the downtown core. The September vehicle attack left four people injured. Police allege the driver of the U-Haul van was the same person who rammed a car into Const. Michael Chernyk before trying to stab him outside Commonwealth Stadium. Chernyk survived the attack.

When speaking with Global News in April, Knecht said even though he was anticipating a contract extension, he was also wanting to move on with a succession plan.

Knecht also said while he’s accomplished much of what he wanted to as police chief, he had more work he wants to finish.

“[I’d] like to see our operational intelligence and our command centre as such, stood up, and I’d also like to pursue cyber-crime as well,” he said. “I’d like to have a cyber-crime strategy in place and build up that unit into the future.”

Global News has attempted to reach out to Knecht and the Edmonton Police Commission for comment on his contract not being renewed.

When Knecht’s contract was extended in 2013, Shami Sandhu — then-chair of the Edmonton Police Commission — said Knecht “has demonstrated strong leadership and the [Edmonton Police] Service has made significant advancements under his guidance.”

-With files from 630 CHED’s Scott Johnston