Rishabh Saini identified as Taradale shooting victim

Police have identified a 23-year-old Calgary man as the victim of a deadly shooting in the community of Taradale on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Taracove Road N.E. just before midnight. When they arrived, investigators found a car that had crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police said the man inside the car was suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

An autopsy determined Saini was the victim of the attack, which police believe was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers.