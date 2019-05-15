Victim of Hamptons homicide identified as 49-year-old Calgary man

Calgary police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide in the community of Hamptons.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Hampstead Close N.W. at around 3 a.m. on Sunday after a man in his 40s was found dead in the home.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said an autopsy had determined the victim was 49-year-old Bikramjit Dhindsa of Calgary.

According to a news release from the CPS, evidence at the scene has led investigators to believe that Dhindsa’s death was targeted.

“Police believe that four unknown offenders entered the above residence and targeted the victim inside,” CPS stated. “It is believed an altercation then occurred between the suspects and the victim.”

Police have released pictures from CCTV footage in the area showing four suspects leaving the area in a small, four-door SUV driven by a fifth suspect.

In a Wednesday morning news conference, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said the death had “hallmarks” of organized crime.

“We know there are people within the community who know who’s responsible for this homicide,” Schiavetta said. “We also know that the people that committed this homicide know their involvement — and like any homicide, people have different levels of involvement.”

Anyone with information on Dhindsa’s death is asked to call the CPS at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or contact Crime Stoppers.

– With files from Jill Croteau