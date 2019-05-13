Police gather surveillance video amid suspicious death investigation in northwest Calgary

Forensic investigators were still at the scene of a suspicious death at a home on Hampstead Close in northwest Calgary on Monday.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, police found a man in his 40s dead inside the house in the Hamptons neighbourhood.

Officials said they determined the death was suspicious based on evidence they found at the scene. Evidence markers could be seen on the inside of the glass in the front door.

Neighbours in the area told Global News that investigators were knocking on their doors asking for home surveillance video.

“They saw the security camera, right? So they wanted to see if we got anything,” Atharv Ambhorkar said. “Just saw a car that went by, I think we just got the side of the car. It looks like it took like a turn at our driveway because the lights kind of turn.”

Atharv Ambhorkar said the car he saw near the home in his security video was spotted at 2:51 a.m.

The suspicious death comes as a shock for those who have lived in the area for years.

“I’m not feeling safe at all,” Shilba Ambhorkar said. “It was scary because we are living in a good neighbourhood.”

None of the neighbours Global News spoke with knew the victim but several said there were a lot of different people and cars coming and going from the home.

“We just used to see like lots of fancy cars,” Shilba Ambhorkar said. “We didn’t have any trouble from them. Nothing, no problem… I think I talked with him last month, because a dog was barking.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.