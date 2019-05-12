Calgary Police investigating suspicious death in the city’s northwest

The Calgary Police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the Hamptons.

Police were called to a home in the northwest community around 3 a.m.

According to police officials, a man in his late forties was found dead in the home.

“Evidence at the scene has led investigators to believe that his death is suspicious,” read a release from Calgary Police.

The homicide unit is investigating the death, and an autopsy is scheduled on Monday.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact police on the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers.

