Calgary police seek Good Samaritan who helped child in medical distress

Calgary police are trying to find a Good Samaritan who helped a young child in the northeast community of Taradale two weeks ago.

The man gave first aid to the child, who was in medical distress, then stayed with the child and the child’s mother until paramedics arrived.

The scene unfolded at a home on Tarington Road N.E. on Thursday, April 25, at around 10:20 p.m.

Afterwards, the man walked south on Tarington Road.

In a Wednesday news release, police said the man likely lives in Taradale.

He is described as being in his mid-30s or mid-40s and approximately six-feet tall with a medium to large build. The man was wearing a turban, had a beard, and speaks Punjabi.

Police are interested in speaking to the Good Samaritan about the details surrounding the medical incident.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.