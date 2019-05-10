Calgary cab driver charged with assault, passenger suffers life-threatening injuries: police

Calgary police have charged a local taxi driver after he allegedly assaulted a passenger earlier this week.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 3100 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, police found one man in life-threatening condition.

A Friday news release from the Calgary Police Service said investigators believe the victim was hit on the head with a blunt object.

The cab driver was arrested at the scene.

Hintsa Oqubu, 40, of Calgary is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.