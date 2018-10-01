Crime
October 1, 2018 8:35 am
Updated: October 1, 2018 9:14 am

Calgary police search for suspects after cab driver stabbed

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo.

The Canadian Press Images/Larry MacDougal
A A

Calgary police are looking for suspects after a taxi driver was attacked and stabbed.

Police said the cab driver was dealing with two unruly passengers at around 11 p.m. near a McDonald’s on 17 Avenue S.E. when he was stabbed by one of the suspects. The pair then fled on foot.

The driver suffered only minor injuries and police said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
cab driver stabbed calgary
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
Crime
Taxi driver stabbed
Taxi industry

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News