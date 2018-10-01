Calgary police search for suspects after cab driver stabbed

Calgary police are looking for suspects after a taxi driver was attacked and stabbed.
Police said the cab driver was dealing with two unruly passengers at around 11 p.m. near a McDonald’s on 17 Avenue S.E. when he was stabbed by one of the suspects. The pair then fled on foot.
The driver suffered only minor injuries and police said the investigation is ongoing.
