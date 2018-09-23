Man in serious but stable condition following downtown Calgary nightclub stabbing
A man is in serious, but stable condition after being stabbed outside a downtown nightclub in Calgary early Sunday morning.
Close to 2 a.m., a man went to the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre with a laceration on his neck, serious enough that EMS had to transport him to Foothills Medical Centre, police said.
Officers couldn’t confirm which nightclub was the site of the stabbing.
No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
