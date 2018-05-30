Crime
May 30, 2018 10:02 pm

1 person taken to hospital after southeast Calgary stabbing

By Reporter  Global News

FILE: Calgary Police Service logo.

Dani Lantela/Global News File
Emergency crews were called to reports of a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night, according to police.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said it happened in the 2900-block of 17 Avenue S.E. at around 6:45 p.m.

Police continue to investigate and said no suspects were in custody.

No further details about the incident have been released. ​

 

 

