1 person taken to hospital after southeast Calgary stabbing
A A
Emergency crews were called to reports of a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Wednesday night, according to police.
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police said it happened in the 2900-block of 17 Avenue S.E. at around 6:45 p.m.
Police continue to investigate and said no suspects were in custody.
No further details about the incident have been released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.